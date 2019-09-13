0 Shares

Carroll David Polson, 73, of Glasgow, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, the son of the late Jessie Polson and Iris Oakes Polson. Mr. Polson was a retired truck driver for B.R. Tire and Retread. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved working on older cars especially his 1985 Camaro. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Janet Likens Polson; six daughters, Candice Polson, Denise Clark (Kevin), Tonya Shives, Tina Kidwell (Kevin), Trisha Wyatt (Dan) and Miranda Chapman; two sons, Jeremy Wheeler (Loretta) and Floyd Davis; 14 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Reece and Tammy Glass (Ed); 2 brothers in law, James Earl Likens (Elizabeth) and Scotty Likens (Sherri); sister in law, Teresa Gamelli (Don); several nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Teresa Allbright.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Eric Polson; sister and brother in law, Sandy & Larry Parrish; brother in law Charles Reece.

Funeral services will be 3:00pm Monday, September 16th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will on Sunday, from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Monday morning until time for services.