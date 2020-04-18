0 Shares

Carroll Dee Gassaway, 74, Cave City, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at Barren County Health & Rehab, Glasgow. He was born June 26, 1945 in Barren County to the late Joe and Bessie Johnson Gassaway and was the widower of Donna Bartley Gassaway. He was a farmer and member of Old Zion Baptist Church. His love of dancing helped to keep him young and active. He was an avid fan of the “Man in Black”, Johnny Cash.

Survivors include a son, David Gassaway (Carol), Cave City; a daughter, Carlan Birge (Danny), Edmonton; a sister, Floetta Skaggs, Shepherdsville; a special friend, Jewell; 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, private graveside services will be held at the Cave City Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Expressions of sympathy may be in the form of donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. They may be mailed to Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, PO Box 457, Cave City, KY 42127

Please share your condolences with the family at www.BobHuntFuneralChapel.com.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is honored to assist the family with the arrangements in their time of need.

