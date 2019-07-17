CASA to host advocate training, deadline Friday

0 Shares

CASA of South Central Kentucky will begin new advocate training next month.

Officials with CASA say the program is a volunteer-based advocate program. Community members are paired with a case relating to child abuse or neglect. The program’s volunteers are individually assigned to a case unlike a social worker who may be assigned to many.

Training for new advocates begins August 8 and will proceed with three additional trainings related to child trauma, communication, mental and substance abuse and LGBTQ+ communities. All trainings will be held at the T.J. Samson Community Center in Glasgow.

The deadline to sign up is Friday. Officials say those interested can contact CASA at (270) 782-5353 or email Director@CASAofSCK.org.

According to a flyer from CASA, four dates will feature day-long training sessions. A list is provided below.

August 8: Intro to CASA: The Volunteer Role and The Well-Being of a Child: Trauma and Resilience; August 15: Communication and Poverty and Culutral Competence; August 22: Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Domestic Violence; and August 29: Educational Advoacy: Older and LGBTQ+ Youth and Putting it All Together: Q+A Volunteer Panel.