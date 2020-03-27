Cases of COVID-19 increase in Barren River District

13 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Barren River District Health Department is investigating 20 cases of COVID-19 in the area, two of which have recovered.

While two have recovered, the BRDHD urges people to continue social distancing practices because the number of cases will continue to increase.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a press conference Friday afternoon that 54 new cases of COVID-19 appeared in Kentucky since Thursday.

Warren County has 12 cases, Simpson has six and Logan County has two. No cases have been reported in Barren County.

What you should know:

Most people who get COVID-19 have mild illness and are able to recover at home.

There is no treatment specifically approved for this virus.

Primary care physicians and clinicians make decisions about testing.

Who is at higher risk and should be tested if showing symptoms?

People who are age 65 and older.

People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility and have symptoms.

Other high-risk conditions could include: People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma. People who have serious heart conditions. People who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment. People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease might also be at risk.

People who are pregnant should be monitored since they are known to be at risk with severe viral illness, however, to date data on COVID-19 has not shown increased risk.

People who are immunocompromised, including cancer treatment patients, people who smoke, those with bone marrow or organ transplantation, those with immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications.

