Cave City Council approves Davidson, fills brother’s unexpired term

Donnie Davidson and Beverly Ford Donnie Davidson takes a photo with Councilwoman Beverly Ford after being sworn in to fulfill his late brother's term.

Cave City, Ky. – Donnie Davidson was sworn in to complete his brother’s term at Monday night’s Cave City council meeting.

Donnie is the brother of the former Larry Davidson. Larry died Oct. 1.

Cave City Attorney Bobby Richardson told the council that in the past nominations have been taken to the council. However, Councilwoman Beverly Ford wasted no time in making a motion to nominate Davidson’s brother, Donnie.

Ford tells WCLU News that her nomination honors the wishes of the late councilman. She says he told her in confidence to consider his brother if a vacancy were to appear.

“I am a woman of my word, and his brother Larry had met with me,” Ford says. “He said, ‘Beverly, if a vacancy comes available on the city council, I want you to consider my brother. He’s a good man. He’s a truthful man, and he believes in doing what’s right.’ I think he should be given that opportunity to fill his brother’s term. So, I based on what his brother spoke of him.”

Denny Doyle, a former Cave City councilman, sent a letter to the entire council detailing his willingness to serve. He had served the council for three terms prior to his time off. After no other nominations were given, the council voted in favor of the Ford’s nomination.

Davidson was notified and arrived at the end of the meeting to be sworn in. Richardson performed the swearing-in.