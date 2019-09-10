Cave City Council discusses noise ordinance – turnover in CCPD, business licenses

7 Shares

Cave City, Ky. – Cave City Councilman John Grissom stated in the city council’s meeting Monday night that he feels the city should do more to retain police officers.

Those comments come after fellow councilwoman Beverly Ford asked Cave City Police Chief Darrell Butler for a report on personnel.

Butler told the council that some officers were leaving because they wanted to work in different areas. Butler says others are facing tough decisions regarding health insurance benefits that will provide coverage for their entire family.

Butler also says there has been a delay lasting over a month in getting bulletproof vests for the department.

Councilwoman Ford asked Butler how many officers were wearing expired vests. He said “about half.”

The council also discussed ongoing issues regarding food vendors and their requirement to pay for a business license with the city. Shogun Express has already acquired a business license with the city.

Questions still linger whether this ordinance applies to a farmer selling produce, vendors at an event, or instances only involving repeat food vendors such as Shogun Express. The economic development committee will meet to discuss the issue in further detail.

In other items, the council passed the first reading of a noise ordinance. Cave City Attorney Bobby Richardson told the council it was modeled from an ordinance that had passed in Louisville, but it has been tailored for the needs of Cave City.

One citizen said that he has concerns as to whether the ordinance would be effective.

Richardson confirmed that the ordinance would cover such disturbances because the lawnmowers weren’t being used for mowing.

An ordinance was also passed to set the property tax rates on real and personal property at 15.1 cents per $100 of assessed value.

A public hearing can be held no sooner than Sept. 23 to review the tax rates. At that point Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher says a special-called meeting will be scheduled, and if possible, the noise ordinance, in addition to the tax rates, could be voted on at that time.