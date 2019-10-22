Cave City Fire Department celebrates 100 years

0 Shares

Pappy Old fire engine dedicated to B.R. Pappy Reynolds displayed in front of the garage during the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the CCFD on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Wes Royse/WCLU

Cave City, KY. – Cave City Mayor Dwayne Hatcher told a large crowd at the firehouse downtown Sunday, “100 years of anything is a big deal.”

Current and past firefighters, fire department staff and the citizens of Cave City celebrated 100 years of the Cave City Fire Department. Hatcher says the impact the department has on Cave City is incredible.

“It’s unreal the amount of time and effort and sacrifices these folks make for our community. We’re just so glad to have them.,” Hatcher says. “When you see a firefighter, thank them because like I say, whether it’s two o’clock in the morning or whatever, they’re on call and they’re always ready to go. Without them we would actually suffer.”

Hatcher spoke highly of the department’s ability to improve the equipment and training they utilize. He says, just having EMTs and paramedics as well as firefighters who work full-time in other departments, speaks volumes of the type of people that make up the Cave City Fire Department.

Fire Chief Kevin Jandt said there’s no secret to the success of the department, adding there’s still more ways the department can continue it’s process of continually getting better.

“I don’t know if there’s really a secret,” Jandt says. “It takes a lot of dedication being totally volunteer. Across the state there’s fully volunteer, volunteer/pay combo departments. Hopefully, one day Cave City will advance and will grow to where we could possibly be a combination or pay by the run department.”

Although Cave City has its own city government, the fire department remains a volunteer department, despite servicing Interstate 65. The operation requires a lot of federal funding in the way of grants to keep equipment up to date.

Many of those funds have come as a part of Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie’s involvement. Guthrie was in attendance. He said departments like these take incredible sacrifice.

“The people who travel through here; the people who live here depend on the men and women in the blue shirts today, with yellow patches who serve our community,” said Guthrie.