Cave City man arrested along South Green Street

0 Shares

A Cave City man went to jail in Glasgow Jan. 10 after police responded to South Green Street in reference to a complaint.

Police said an officer made contact with Jerry Glass at a location along South Green Street. Police did not specify where Glass was arrested. However, a news release said Glass was not supposed to be in the area.

Glass was arrested and charged with third degree criminal trespassing, first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband.

Related