CAVE CITY MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING NARCOTIC INVESTIGATION

A Cave City man has been arrested after a narcotics investigation.

On Tuesday morning, officers from the Cave City Police Department executed a search warrant at 704 Grinstead Mill Road in Cave City in reference to an ongoing narcotic investigation.

Inside the residence, officers located a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and other items used to traffic narcotics.

32-year-old Michael Johnson, of Cave City, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance first degree (over two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is ongoing and further arrests and charges are possible, according to the Cave City Police Department.