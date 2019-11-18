Cave City man arrested on DUI charge

11 Shares

A man was arrested early last week following a traffic stop in Cave City.

Police say a Cave City police officer observed a truck “bouncing between the white line and the center line” along Mammoth Cave Street Nov. 10 around 11:40 p.m. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Police made contacted with Jarrod Meredith, of Bee Springs, and detected a strong alcoholic odor. Police say Meredith admitted to drinking three beers through the course of the evening.

Meredith was arrested after failing field sobriety tests. He was lodged at the Barren County Detention Center. He is charged with having no registration plates and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense.

Related