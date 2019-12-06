Cave City man arrested Tuesday after drug investigation along Old Lexington Road

7 Shares

A Cave City man was arrested Tuesday after a drug investigation.

The Barren River Drug Task Force said it executed a search warrant at 3818 Old Lexington Road. Detectives discovered an indoor marijuana growing operation that included around 28 marijuana plants, a Wednesday Facebook post said.

Detectives also found processed marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Larry Patrick Collins, 49, was arrested and charged with cultivation of marijuana (five plants or more), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia (buying or possessing).

Collins was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center, according to the post.

Jail records indicate Collins has a $10,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Gabe Pendleton in Barren District Court Thursday at 1 p.m.

