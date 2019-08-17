WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Cave City Man Dies in Accident on Glasgow Road

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

 

One person has died as the result of a vehicle accident Friday night in Bowling Green. Around 6:22 Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 10900 block of Glasgow Road. Upon arrival, a passenger SUV driven by 49 year old, Chavez Reed of Cave City was traveling westbound on Glasgow Road and side swiped a tractor. The SUV went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree and fence. Chavez was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene by the Coroner’s office. A passenger in the SUV 37 year old, Angela Hatcher was transported by helicopter to a Bowling Green hospital. Also the operator of the tractor 38 year old, Joshua Test was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Warren County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Smiths Grove Fire Department, Smiths Grove Police Department and Coroner’s office.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply