Cave City Man Dies in Accident on Glasgow Road

One person has died as the result of a vehicle accident Friday night in Bowling Green. Around 6:22 Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an accident in the 10900 block of Glasgow Road. Upon arrival, a passenger SUV driven by 49 year old, Chavez Reed of Cave City was traveling westbound on Glasgow Road and side swiped a tractor. The SUV went off the left side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree and fence. Chavez was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene by the Coroner’s office. A passenger in the SUV 37 year old, Angela Hatcher was transported by helicopter to a Bowling Green hospital. Also the operator of the tractor 38 year old, Joshua Test was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time. The Warren County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Smiths Grove Fire Department, Smiths Grove Police Department and Coroner’s office.