CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST HORSE CAVE MAN ON MAMMOTH CAVE ROAD

On Thursday at 10:36, Officer Tyler Maxey of the Cave City Police Department observed a black 2019 Chevrolet Impala fail to give a turn signal prior to turning onto Mammoth Cave Road. A traffic stop on the vehicle was initiated as James S. Franklin, age 39 of Horse Cave. Subsequent to a positive alert on the vehicle by K9 Jax and further investigation conducted by officers on scene, lead to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine concealed in Franklin’s pants. Franklin is charged with failure to or improper signal, tampering with physical evidence, and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense great than two grams. Cave City officers were assisted on the scene by Sgt. Barton of the Glasgow Police Department.

