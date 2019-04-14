CAVE CITY POLICE ARREST WISCONSIN WOMAN FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT AND RESISTING ARREST

0 Shares

Cave City Police Chief Terrill Riley arrested 36 year old Sadi Waterstraat of Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. Chief Riley received a tip from Murfreesboro Tennessee Police Department that Waterstraat was possibly staying at Smiley’s Consignment Shop on Mammoth Cave Road and they had active felony warrants on her. Upon making contact with Waterstraat she was arrested for the outstanding warrants and also for resisting arrest.

Upon transported Waterstraat to the Barren County Jail she was caught trying to conceal narcotics. Waterstraat then was charged with possession of a control substances 1st degree, drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband. Waterstraat was lodged into the Barren County Jail. Chief Riley was assisted on scene by Major David Houchens of the Cave City Police Department.