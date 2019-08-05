CAVE CITY POLICE CHIEF TERMINATED

0 Shares

According to a press release from Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher, Terrill Riley has been terminated as police chief. In a letter dated May 3 to Terrill Riley, it states that his termination is due to unsatisfactory performance of duties and hindrance of performance of city functions.

According to Mayor Hatcher in another letter dated January 8, 2019, he had instructed Riley to perform ten mandatory functions. They were (1) You shall attend mandatory supervisory training within 90 days and continue to take updated courses as available. (2) Notify the mayor prior to being unavailable for a period of more than 24 hours(3) Provide a set work schedule to include yourself or Captain Butler to be available during normal business hours and indicate the hours of your schedule on the provided work schedule (4) Notify the mayor immediately of all major felonies, accidents or injuries that are officer involved (5) Notify the mayor of all disciplinary actions for any officer (6) Notify the mayor and proper supervisors of any arrest or citations of any city employee (7) Per the city attorney, all personal files shall be presented to the city clerk who is the custodian of all records (8) Make every attempt to have two officers on duty at all times (9) Attend public functions as requested and develop programs to improve public relations with local residents (10) All officers are to wear their bullet proof vest as outlined in the SOP Manuel.

Mayor Hatcher states in the termination letter to Riley, that it is now four months later and he had refused or failed to perform a majority of those functions. In addition he ask Riley that he turn in all city owned equipment that he has in his possession that had been provided by the city.

Mayor Hatcher also wants to assure the citizens of Cave City that with the great quality and dedication of our police officers the safety and welfare of our city will continue to be the best it can be.