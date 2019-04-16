CAVE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS

6 Shares

Cave City, KY. – The Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the city on April 20 April 21.

During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations:

400 block of Mammoth Cave Street

800 block of Mammoth Cave Road

Old Lexington Road and Cemetery Road

Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road

Old Horse Cave Road at County Line

Happy Valley Road and West Estes Road

400 block of North Dixie HWY