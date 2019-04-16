WCLU

CAVE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINTS

Cave City, KY. – The Cave City Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the city on April 20 April 21.

During the checkpoints officers will be enforcing laws related to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, licensing of motor vehicles and operators, registration and insurance violations, seat belt and child restraint violations and motor vehicle equipment violations.

The following are the traffic safety checkpoint locations:
400 block of Mammoth Cave Street
800 block of Mammoth Cave Road
Old Lexington Road and Cemetery Road
Grindstead Mill Road and Blair Road
Old Horse Cave Road at County Line
Happy Valley Road and West Estes Road
400 block of North Dixie HWY

