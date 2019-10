0 Shares

A burglary and theft from a Cave City storage unit has left police searching for answers.

Cave City Police say the storage unit is located behind Hobdy, Dye & Read, Inc., a local farm equipment lot. According to a news release, suspects stole antique furniture and women’s clothing. The furniture is “very unique,” according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cave City Police at (270) 773-2441. Sgt. Judd is responsible for the case.