Cave City suspends recycling program

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City recently announced it is suspending its recycling program, effective March 1, 2020.

Robert Smith, Cave City Public Works Director, said the decision was made after evaluating the effectiveness of the program. Smith made the decision to suspend the program based on economics and the affordability of the program to the city.

“There’s just no market for it right now,” Smith said. “It’s ultimately costing the city quite a bit of time and money.”

The program typically runs from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesdays. However, Smith said a handful of people participate.

“We only average about 15 to 20 participants a week, of which, probably, seven or eight of those are from out in the county and not in the city,” Smith said. “But, we tie up one employee, a truck, and a trailer for about six hours, and at the end of the day everything’s winding up at the landfill anyway.”

The city also picks up from five businesses.

While the program is suspended, Smith said the city may reinstate the program if the market value returns. Until then, Smith says the city will only pick up recycling if requested. Smith said if a work order is received, a crew will pick up recycling waste.

“We hope, that in the near future, the market will open back up and we can restart the program, and maybe even expand it,” Smith said.

