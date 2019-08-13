Cave City woman arrested after police find more than 21 grams of meth

0 Shares

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A Cave City woman was arrested Saturday after police observed her driving carelessly. Cave City Police say she was leaving the Watermill Restaurant.

Police say a white suburban was observed leaving the restaurant after a caller advised police the woman may have been intoxicated by methamphetamine. A traffic stop was eventually initiated.

Police say Jaime P. Groce was intoxicated. Police deployed K-9 Jax to locate the narcotics. Police say the drugs were in Groce’s purse.

In total, 21.4 grams of methamphetamine was located with several baggies. According to police, baggies are “consistent with trafficking.”

Jaime P. Groce was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence; careless driving; possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); trafficking in methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.