Cave City woman arrested, in possession of drugs

5 Shares

Wendi Boyd, 30, was arrested March 15, 2020 after police discovered drugs in her possession.

PHOTO: Barren County Detention Center.

CAVE CITY, Ky. – A Cave City woman was found to be in possession of drugs Sunday at a motel.

Cave City Police responded to room seven at a motel located at 3906 Mammoth Cave Road. When police arrived, they made contact with a man and woman. The woman was later identified as 30-year-old Wendi Boyd.

Police received consent to search the room. Boyd produced a clear box container with several items inside, a news release said. Rolling papers, a metal grinder, digital scales and a green pipe with suspected marijuana residue was discovered inside the box.

A small white pill was also discovered in a small, clear container inside the box container. Boyd told police it was a 5 mg hydrocodone pill. While she told police she had a prescription, Boyd could not produce proof, police said. She also did not have the proper container.

Boyd was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance (not in original container), first offense.

Related