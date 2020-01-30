Caverna Independent Schools closed thru Friday for flu infection

0 Shares

HORSE CAVE, Ky.– Caverna Independent Schools closed Wednesday due to a high percentage of students testing positive with the flu.

Cornelius Faulkner, Superintendent of Caverna Independent Schools, said the district saw an influx in decreased attendance rates, prompting the school system to close thru Friday.

“The sickness that was confirmed has been cases of the flu,” Faulkner said.

While students play a large role in lower attendance percentages, staff members can also become affected. Faulkner said many families confirmed their diagnoses.

“We wanted to do a few things to not have as much absenteeism,” Faulkner said.

Sickness can grasp the attendance rates at any point, but Faulkner said with the high percentage of flu cases, and the onset of flu season, the district decided to close its schools. The school system evaluates its functionality anytime attendance drops below 90 percent.

“If we go below 90 percent attendance districtwide, we tend to really take a hard look at what we need to do next,” Faulkner said.

Custodians were in schools Wednesday and Thursday to clean the area before students arrive again next Monday. Faulkner said he believes the actions taken to sanitize will aid in the schools’ recovery from the recent flu infection.

“We’ve taken some precautions to buy some equipment to help sanitize and kill all the germs off that we thought like were spreading,” Faulkner said. “Keeping all the kids out of the buildings while we were doing that was a very functional thing to do, so that’s why we did it.”

Several other school systems closed their doors Wednesday as an effort to prevent further flu infection. Faulkner said those counties include Taylor, Green and Clinton Counties.

Faulkner said students are set to return Feb. 3. He said he hopes students and those infected have time to heal before returning.

“You know, let some people stay home and get healed up, and not spread it anymore,” Faulkner said.

