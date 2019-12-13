0 Shares

Cayne Matthew Elmore, 3 month old son of Will and Brianna Elmore died December 12, 2019 at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Besides his parents he is survived by his twin brother, Cash; his paternal grandparents: William and Tabitha Elmore; his maternal grandparents: Chris and Becky Cash; his paternal great grandparents: Phillip Rex Elmore and Barbara and David Matthews; Linda Carver and Lloyd (Sandy) York and his maternal great grandmothers: Joyce Douglas and Pauline Cash.

Cayne is also survived by his aunts: Katie Elmore, Abby (Nigel Britt) Elmore, Shelby (Zach) Reid and his uncle, David Porter and his cousins: Arabella Reid and Lola Britt.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with visitation on Sunday from 12 pm until time of service with burial to follow in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery at 3:30 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cayne’s name to Cone Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.

