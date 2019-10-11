0 Shares

Celmer Arlene Saddler Marsh, 94 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Cal Turner Rehab & Specialty Care in Scottsville, KY.

She was born October 19, 1924 in Allen County, KY to the late Willis Saddler and Sarah Elizabeth “Lizzie” Cherry Saddler. She married Wilburn “Bill” Washington Marsh on December 13, 1941 in Macon County, TN. She was a retired seamstress from Washington Overall Factory and a member of Highland General Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son; Jerry R. Marsh (Katherine) of Scottsville, KY. Two daughters; Clara McClard of Scottsville, KY, Virginia Spearman of Scottsville, KY. Five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her husband and parents she is preceded in death by one son-in-law James (J.B.) McClard, two brothers; Clarence and Elmer Sadler, and one sister; Velmer Blankenship.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Highland General Baptist Church Cemetery in Allen County, KY.

Visitation will be from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Highland General Baptist Church Cemetery and can be made at the funeral home.