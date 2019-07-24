0 Shares

Chad Michael Froehlick age 45 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Skyline Hospital in Nashville. Born in Spokane, Washington he was the son of John and Helen Froehlick of Edmonton.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, July 27th at Christ the Healer Catholic Church at Edmonton.

Besides his parents he is survived by a daughter Mattie Froehlick of Edmonton. A sister Jennifer (Dale) Adkins of Jamestown, Kentucky. A brother Tony Froehlick of Seattle, Washington. Paternal grandmother Jo Froehlick of Sonora, California. Two nieces. Kimberly Atkins of Frankfort and Megan McCord of Lexington and a great nephew Jenson McCord. Several aunts and uncles also survive.