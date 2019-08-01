Chamber of Commerce announces grand marshal, theme of 2019 Christmas parade

0 Shares

GLASGOW Ky. – As August begins, that means Christmas festivities will begin around three months from now. The Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce met recently to name the grand marshal float and theme of the annual community Christmas parade.

President of the Chamber of Commerce Ernie Myers tells WCLU News the theme and grand marshal relate to the day the parade will be held.

Dec. 7 is the first Saturday in December. Myers says more information will be released soon.