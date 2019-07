0 Shares

Citizens and community members will get the chance to meet a state and national legislator at an event hosted by the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce.

President of the chamber Ernie Myers tells WCLU News the event will include Congressman Brett Guthrie and State Representative Steve Riley.

The event will be held at the Barren County Extension Office located at 1463 W. Main Street in Glasgow. Admission is free.