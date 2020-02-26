Changes to TVA 20-year agreement accepted at GEPB meeting, Pritchard abstains due to inexperience

1 Shares

Glenn Pritchard, the newest addition to the GEPB, listens during a meeting of the directors Feb. 25, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors voted Tuesday evening to accept changes to a 20-year agreement the local power company (LPC) has with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The GEPB voted at its Nov. 26 meeting to accept a 20-year agreement with TVA. Certain incentives are outlined in that contract including a 3.1 percent whole sale credit. That amount equates to about $500,000 per year for Glasgow Electric Plant Board.

Now, TVA has proposed enhancements to the contract. The agreement includes a “Most Favored Nations Clause” which enables all LPCs to benefit from enhancements TVA offers another LPC.

William Ray, GEPB Superintendent, said TVA offered an altered agreement to the last few LPCs to sign the 20-year agreement. Because they’ve done that, the other contracts have the option to be updated.

“They have apparently offered the last couple, or three, utilities that signed,” Ray said, “Whether it’s better or not, it’s different.”

The updated agreement omits a portion of language that outlies termination of the contract. In the prior version, TVA agreed to allow LPCs to withdraw from the agreement if power rates were increased by more than 10 percent in a five-fiscal-year period and within the first 20 years of the contract’s acceptance.

With the updated contract, an LPC could terminate the agreement if rates were raised by more than 10 percent within the five-fiscal-year period only. The 20-year portion was omitted.

“That’s definitely in our favor there,” Ray said. “I can’t think of why we wouldn’t want to take advantage of that.”

Another amendment omits language regarding an event of default, or a breach. Formerly, the GEPB would be in a position of default if they obtained power from another supplier other than TVA. However, that portion was in conflict with the contract itself because LPCs are able to generate power themselves through means like solar energy.

“From the beginning, it cross purposes to the other elements of this agreement that gave us permission to generate our own power,” Ray said. “I knew that was going to be a problem. We all knew that was going to be a problem, and they’d have to eat that one because the contract was in conflict with itself.”

The threat of defaulting the contract is quite high, too. Ray said the LPC provides about $2 million in revenue to TVA per month. If the contract were terminated after one year, the TVA would be entitled to lost revenue, per the agreement. That equates to about $25 million.

“So, about $25 million a year?” said Tag Taylor, GEPB chairperson. “That’s what they could come after us for if we default on a contract.”

The final amendment has no impact to Glasgow. The omission updates language dealing with remedies to defaults of the contract. Essentially, LPCs would have to reinstate a termination notice of five years at least. But, GEPB was already in a position of agreeance to notify TVA within five years if they decided to stop using TVA.

“That change is immaterial to Glasgow,” Ray said.

The Board voted unanimously to accept the changes. Board members Tag Taylor, Marlin Witcher and Libby Short voted to accept. DT Froedge was not present.

The newest member, Glenn Pritchard, decided not to vote on the matter. He said he felt inadequate to vote given his recent appointment to the GEPB.

