Charles Allen Williams

Charles Allen Williams, 57 of Bowling Green passed peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Skyline Medical Center

He was preceded in death by his father, Odell Williams and step father, James Moore. He was an auto mechanic.

His survivors include his mother, Frances Moore; his children, Dustin Williams (Tara) and Savannah Najar (Joseph); one granddaughter, Raya Najar; one sister, Brenda Williams (Mike).

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation will be 12:00 -8:00 p.m. Monday and 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

