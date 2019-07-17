0 Shares

Charles “Chuck” Edward Hale, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY., passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born on August 30, 1944 in Monroe County, KY., and was the son of the late Eugene Hale and Zelma Mae (Gearlds) Hale. Chuck was a member of the Gamaliel Methodist Church. He was retired from the Army and the owner of Chuck’s Radiator Shop.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra Hale of Tompkinsville, KY., one daughter, Amanda Hale of Tompkinsville, KY.; three son, Joe Hale of Bradenton, FL., Chuck (Laura) Benslay of Fishers, IN., Scott (Marcie) Benslay of Atlanta, GA.; one brother, Jerry Hale of Tompkinsville, KY.; one sister, Joyce Simmons, of Tompkinsville, KY.; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Sam Benslay; one daughter, Connie Hale; two brothers, Gene Young and Jack Hale.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel with burial to follow in the Gamaliel Cemetery. Bro. Paul Mills will be officiating the service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Anderson-Bartley Gamaliel Chapel from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM and will continue on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:00 AM until time for the service at 2:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gamaliel Cemetery in memory of Charles (Chuck) Hale and can be made at the funeral home.