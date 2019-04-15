0 Shares

Charles Daniel “Danny” Durbin, 67, of Brownsville passed away at 10:47 AM Saturday April 13, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a disabled farmer and a US Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a son of the late Charles Thomas Durbin and Dorothy Lavern Self Durbin.

Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Red Hill General Baptist Church, where he was a member. Burial of cremains with military honors will follow. Visitation with family will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday at the church. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.