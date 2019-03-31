on 03/31/2019 |

0 Shares

Charles Douglas [Doug] Shoopman, 73, Summer Shade, passed away Sunday, March

31, 2019 at his residence. Born April 1, 1945 in Willow Shade, he was a son of the late

Alene Ballard Shoopman and James Shoopman. He was a farmer.

Survivors include two daughters, Victoria Shoopman, Montezuma IN and Melany

(Bill) Griffin, Dana, IN; three sons, Gary (Angie) Shoopman, Montezuma, IN, Terry

(Debbie) Shoopman, Clinton, IN and Bruce Shoopman, Montezuma, IN; thirteen

grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and four nephews and one niece.

He was preceded in death besides his parents by five brothers, Rondal [Boomer],

Michael, Robert and Gary Shoopman, and Clarence Gibbons; one sister Judy Shaw; and one grandson Garrett Griffin.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral

Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday,

April 3, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Wednesday after 7:00 AM until time of services at

1:00.