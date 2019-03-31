Logo


CHARLES DOUGLAS ‘DOUG” SHOOPMAN

on 03/31/2019 |
Charles Douglas [Doug] Shoopman, 73, Summer Shade, passed away Sunday, March
31, 2019 at his residence. Born April 1, 1945 in Willow Shade, he was a son of the late
Alene Ballard Shoopman and James Shoopman. He was a farmer.

Survivors include two daughters, Victoria Shoopman, Montezuma IN and Melany
(Bill) Griffin, Dana, IN; three sons, Gary (Angie) Shoopman, Montezuma, IN, Terry
(Debbie) Shoopman, Clinton, IN and Bruce Shoopman, Montezuma, IN; thirteen
grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; and four nephews and one niece.
He was preceded in death besides his parents by five brothers, Rondal [Boomer],
Michael, Robert and Gary Shoopman, and Clarence Gibbons; one sister Judy Shaw; and one grandson Garrett Griffin.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 1:00 PM at McMurtrey Funeral
Home. Burial will follow in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday,
April 3, 2019, 3:00-8:00 PM and on Wednesday after 7:00 AM until time of services at
1:00.

No Responses to “CHARLES DOUGLAS ‘DOUG” SHOOPMAN”

