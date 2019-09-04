Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

CHARLES E HITTSON, JR

on 04/09/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Charles E. Hittson, Jr., 86 of Bowling Green passed peacefully with family at his side on April 8, 2019. The Warren County native was a son of the late Charles Hittson, Sr. and Pearl Joiner Hittson.

He is preceded in death by a son, Steve Hittson; a daughter-in-law, Karen Hittson; one granddaughter, Anita Gail Hittson; one sister, Eva Miller and two brothers, Fred and Cliff Hittson. Charles was a foreman for Field Packing Co. and an assembly worker at General Motors.

His survivors include his wife of 68 years Shirley Golden Hittson; four children, Barbara Board(Bobby), Danny Hittson, Vickie Storm (Oscar) and Kathy Chandler (Chad); a daughter-in-law, Teresa Hittson; 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; one brother, David Hittson; four sisters, Bertha Borden, Edna Rigsby, Brenda Hittson, Ida Fern Bush; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “CHARLES E HITTSON, JR”

Please Leave a Reply

 

Person of the Day

CORY UNDERWOOD

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.