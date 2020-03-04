0 Shares

Charles Eatmon, Sr., age 66, of Railton, KY, departed this life on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on October 5, 1953 to the late Edgar and Nancy Smith Eatmon. He was married to Doris McGrew Eatmon, who survives.

Charles was a HVAC for Stewart Ritchey and a maintenance technician for Browning Oil Company. He was a member and former chief of the Park City Volunteer Fire Department.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Charles “Chuck” Eatmon, Jr. (Monica) of Greensburg; one daughter, Tonya Wilson (Brandon) of Freedom; two step daughters, Stephanie Hiser (Scotty) of Park City and Vanessa Mitchell (Mark) of Ft. Knox; five brothers, Jr. Eatmon, Richard Eatmon (Connie), Donald Eatmon, Jimmy Eatmon (Crissy) and Mitchell Eatmon; two sisters, Susie Goad and Barbara Shaw; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in Bee Spring Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020

9 – 11 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

Related