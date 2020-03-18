0 Shares

Charles Edgar “Ed” Flowers, 88, Glasgow, KY died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Glenview Health and Rehab Center. A native of Pickett County, TN he was a son of the late James Garfield Flowers and Mary Opal Goldsmith Flowers. He was a retired tool and die maker at Ford Motor Co. and was a retired Staff Sergeant having served a combined total of 41 years with the U S Army and the U S Air Force.

Survivors include four children: Charles “Chuck” Flowers II, Patty Glover and husband Tim, Roy Flowers and wife Deborah, and Chris Flowers and wife Kristy; three brothers: Dale Flowers, David Flowers, and Gary Flowers; three sisters: Rose, Violet, and Linda; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ray, and two sisters, Lillie and Daisy.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Arrangements entrusted to the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home, Glasgow.

Related