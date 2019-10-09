Charles Edward Reece

0 Shares

Ed Reece was born February 26, 1924, to Lizzie Della Guy. He was also raised by “Aunt Annie” Anna Sue Risley and “Uncle Jack” Jack Henry Clay. Later in life, he became very close to his stepfather “Daddy Guy” Royce Oscar Guy. Immediately following high school, Ed went into the Army and served in the 100th Infantry Division (Sons of Bitche, France). He received two bronze stars and the French Legion of Honor medal among others.

He was a member of Eastside Church of Christ and had many dear friends there. Ed was a printer for over 50 years. He worked at the Daily News and Master Printers.

Ed loved bowling, flowers, fishing, golf, UK & WKU Basketball, gardening, mowing, telling the best stories, and good food.

He married Luretha Elaine Grimes on January 29th, 1965. Ed and Elaine were married until her death in 2013. They had two children together, Randy Reece (Michelle) and Troy Reece (Cheryl). Michelle Reece became very dear to him with their special way of joking with one another as she cared for him like a loving daughter. Barbara Johnson was considered a special daughter of Ed.

Ed is also survived by six grandchildren; whom he loved and was proud of – Rachel Shavelieva (Michael); Sarah Garcia (David); Hannah Vincent (Ethan); Dane Stivers; Morgan Fields; and Chance Fields. He also had four great grandchildren who made him smile.

Funeral service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 1:00 on Friday. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.