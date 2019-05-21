WCLU

CHARLES ERB MATTINGLY

Charles Erb Mattingly, age 79, of Sunny Point, departed this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Glasgow. The Grayson County native was born on July 5, 1939 to the late Erb Mattingly and the late Gladys Collins Mattingly. He was married to Margie Mattingly of Glasgow, formerly of Sunny Point.

Charles was a retired co-owner of Highway Structures and farmer for over 43 years. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Besides is wife, he leaves to honor his memory, one daughter, Robin Raymer (Chris) of Glasgow; two grandchildren, Josh Raymer of Caneyville, Whitney Combs (Brandon) of Glasgow; one great grandson, Warner Combs of Glasgow; one brother, Russell Mattingly (Lois) of Sadler; five sisters, Dorothy Key (Walton) of Bowling Green, Roberta Vance of Florida, Alvetta Tomes (Frank) of Sunny Point, Bonnie Rodriguez (Ray) of Florida, and Anita Coe (Norman) of Louisville. 

Memorial Contributions can be made to Sunny Point Church Cemetery.  

Interment will be in Sunny Point Church Cemetery.

 

VISITATION

4 pm – 8 pm, Thursday, May 23,  2019

9 -11am, Friday, May 24, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

 

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Friday, May 24, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

