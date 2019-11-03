0 Shares

Charles Gary Horne, 73 of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday while fishing on Barren River Lake in Allen County. He married Kathy Krabbenhoft Horne June 1994 in Las Vegas, NV. He was a retired factory worker and former Allen County Magistrate of District 3. He was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and attended Abounding Grace Ministries. In addition to his wife, Kathy Krabbenhoft Horne of Scottsville, he is survived by three daughters; Angel Horne of Portland, TN, Christel Cooper of Scottsville and Nicole Meguiar of Auburn. Two sons; Geoff Rather of Bowling Green and Robbie Rather of Bowling Green. Two brothers; Danny Horne of Lafayette, TN and Roger Horne of Scottsville. Eight grandchildren; Adam Cooper, Braxton Meguiar, Nick Cooper, Abby Rather, Amelia Rather, Sage Meguiar, Kaitlyn Rather and Spencer Rather also survive. Funeral services for Charles Gary Horne will be held Monday at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation in progress. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association and can be made at the funeral home.

