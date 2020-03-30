0 Shares

Charles Junior “Ricky” Stafford, 62, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Charles and Mary Belle Pedigo Stafford. He was mechanic and a member of the Rock of Refuge Church.

He is survived by his wife: Janis Kay White Stafford; one son: William C. Jaggers (Rachael Young); one daughter: Kasey Fisher (Robert); four grandchildren: Karmyn, Kaylee, Kody and Judah; one brother: Johnnie Stafford; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Fant; one grandchild: Kaynaan.

There will be a private funeral and visitation and burial in the Neal Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

