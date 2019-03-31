on 03/31/2019 |

Charles L. Wood, 82, of Lucas, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Luther and Ora Hume Wood. Charles was a retired truck driver for Houchens Industries and after retiring had been a carrier for the Glasgow Daily Times. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church at Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Houchens Wood; a sister Dorothy Combs of Glasgow; his adopted family, Joe, Christy and Brooke Wyatt of Lucas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wayne Wood, 6 brothers and sisters and 6 half brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.