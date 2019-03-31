Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Charles L. Wood

on 03/31/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Charles L. Wood, 82, of Lucas, died Friday, March 29, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Barren County the son of the late Luther and Ora Hume Wood. Charles was a retired truck driver for Houchens Industries and after retiring had been a carrier for the Glasgow Daily Times. He was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church at Austin.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Houchens Wood; a sister Dorothy Combs of Glasgow; his adopted family, Joe, Christy and Brooke Wyatt of Lucas and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Wayne Wood, 6 brothers and sisters and 6 half brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 1st at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm until 8pm and Monday morning until time for the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Charles L. Wood”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SHARON MORRISON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.