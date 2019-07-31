0 Shares

Charles Lynn Devore, age 62, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was a farmer and a member of Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Charles Devore and the late Vernie Logsdon Devore.

He is survived by his wife, Tracy Devore; four daughters, Whitney Choate (Joe), Hardyville, KY, Brooke Swanson (Jarrod), Munfordville, KY, Sara Beth Devore and Addison Devore both of Hardyville, KY; one son, Westley Devore (Maegan), Scottsville, KY; one sister, Janice Krauss, Elizabethtown, KY; one brother, Mitchell Devore (Elaine), Munfordville, KY; six grandchildren, Levi Choate, Kate Choate, Claire Swanson, Hank Swanson, Anna Devore, Silas Devore; two step grandchildren, Jacob and Sam Choate.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT Saturday August 3, 2019 at Union Light Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will be at Pearl Webb Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pearl Webb Cemetery.