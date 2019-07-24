0 Shares

Charles M. “Charlie” Hogan, age 87, of Park City, departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his residence. The Barren County native was born on January 23, 1932, Charlie was the first son of Charles Bryant and Janie Francis Robertson Hogan. He was married to Joyce Margaret Arterburn for 49 and a half years before her death from cancer in 2005.

Charlie was a retired twenty year military veteran of the United States Air Force and received an Air Force Commendation for serviced in Vietnam. He was a 50 year member of the Masonic Order, Master Mason Degree, International Union of Operating Engineers for 44 years, Mammoth Cave National Park Association Board of Directors, Edmonson County Industrial Authority Board of Directors, Barren River Area Development District (BRADD), Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels and a member of Park City United Methodist Church. He was proud of his accomplishments with raising funds, planning and project manager for Park City Veteran Memorial, preparing grant and designing including route names and granite signage for Park City Bicycle Walking Path and received the Barren County Patriot Award in 2004.

He leaves to honor his memory, four children, Sherry Poff (Brent) of Apex, NC, Pamela Hogan, Jeff Hogan (Cheryl) and John L. Hogan all of Park City; three grandchildren, John Reed (Laura Leigh), Chad Hogan (Meghan) and Katie Poff; five great grandchildren, Eli Hodge, Kendyl Willis, Addisen Reed, Benjamin Hogan and Cooper Reed and one sister, Maxine Brooks (Rondal) of Park City.

Interment in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to Park City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 206, Park City, KY 42160 or Park City Veterans Memorial , P.O. Box 304, Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

4-8pm, Friday, July 26, 2019

Masonic Service 7pm, Friday, July 26, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

11AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Evergreen Cemetery