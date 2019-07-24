0 Shares

Charles Mitchell Jones, 79, of Bowling Green, departed this life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Barren County native was born on August 8, 1939 to the late William and Lou Annie Davis Jones. He was married to Emma Marie Minyard Jones, who survives.

Charles was the former owner of Jones Gulf Service of Lexington. He also worked in risk management for Kroger, was a deputy constable of Fayette County and a Kentucky Colonel.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Deborah Jones and three sons, Charles Jones, Jr. (Shirley), Jimmy Jones (Angie) and John David Jones (Stephanie) all of Bowling Green; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He also was preceded in death by one daughter, Tonya Jones.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Park City, KY

Memorial contributions can be made to Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019

10 AM – 12 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019

Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home

901 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, KY

FUNERAL SERVICE

12 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019

Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home