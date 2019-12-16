0 Shares

Charles Ronald Lawrence, 56, of Nashville, TN passed away at 8:22 AM Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at his residence.

The Indianapolis, IN native was a maintenance manager for S & S Properties Nashville. He was a son of the late Charles Esker Lawrence and Helen Johnson Lawrence.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Threlkel Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Monday and after 10:00 AM Tuesday.

Surviving are four daughters, Sara Tracy of Bowling Green, Rhonda Downard (Paul) of Wax, Emily Lawrence of Clarkson and Cheyanna Lawrence of Adairville; two brothers, Gary Lawrence (Melissa) and Billy Lawrence (Linda) both of Brownsville; nine grandchildren, Taylor Clavert, Bradley Shrum, Avery Jones, Charli Beth Jones, Shannon Kate Matthews, Josie Downard, Kayleb Gray, Kara Seabolt and Kason Galloway; and several nieces and nephews.

