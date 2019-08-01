0 Shares

Charles T. Houchens, 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. He was a son of Joyce Elmore Houchens and the late Holly Thomas Houchens.

Besides his mother he is survived by one son: Charles Houchens, Jr.; two daughters: Sherry Houchens and Carolyn Houchens (Joe); five grandchildren: Drew Hayes (Tiffany), Skyler Harper, Whitney Bennett, Joseph Bennett and Heaven Bennett; five great-grandchildren: Ramiya Hayes, Tyshawn Hayes, Khloe Hayes Kailoni Law and Sylas Bennett ; one brother: David Houchens and his wife Phyllis; one sister: Wanda Finn and her husband Buddy; a special cousin: Charles Edward Houchens; special friends: Shinille, J. C. and Wilbur; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his father he was preceded in death by one brother: Jerry Lee Houchens.

Funeral will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday until time for services at the funeral home.