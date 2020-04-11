0 Shares

Charlotte Ann Johnson Wilson, 73, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late C. W. Johnson and Shirley Abston Wilson.

She is survived by her husband: Jimmy Wilson; four children: Phyllis Brown (Brad Kinslow), Angela Wilson (Tony Taylor), Tony Wilson (Jennifer Wilson) and Michael Wilson (Rose Wilson); eleven grandchildren: Tiffany Chapman, Leslie Brown, Brittany Brown, Megan Flores, Cody Wilson, Dustin Taylor, Payton Wheeler, Chase Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Jared Bryant and Dakota Wilson; fourteen great-grandchildren; two sisters: Rita J. Glass (John Glass) and Samnetta Terry Johnson; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother: Jessie F. Johnson; one sister: Sonjay Kaye Wilson; maternal grandparents: Irene and Sam Abston.

There will be a private funeral service with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

