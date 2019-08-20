0 Shares

Mr. Chavez R. Reed, 49, of Cave City, Kentucky died on August 16, 2019 in Warren County, Kentucky.

Mr. Reed was a native of Cave City, KY and the son of the Paul Clifton Bradley and Sondra Reed (Johnson). Mr. Reed was a member of Owens Chapel Baptist Church in Cave City.

Survivors include his father, Cliff Bradley and mother Sondra Johnson. two sons; Chavez Reed, Jr. and Savion Reed both of Horse Cave, Kentucky., two daughters; Laura E. Kirk of Burkesville, Kentucky and Jasmine Reed of Horse Cave, Kentucky; three Brothers; Lamont Bradley (Suzy) DyJuan Bradley both of Horse Cave, Kentucky and Paul Bradley (Denise) of Munfordville, Kentucky; two sisters; Martina Johnson of Louisville, Kentucky and Candis Bradley (Taviane) of Horse Cave, Kentucky; his grandmother, Hattie Reed of Cave City, KY along with a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday , August 22, 2019 at Owens Chapel Baptist Church, burial to follow at Bearwallow Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm Wednesday, August 21, 2019 also at Owens Chapel Baptist Church..

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.