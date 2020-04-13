0 Shares

Cheri Burgess, age 59, of Horse Cave passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her parents’ home. She was a native of Hart County and a member of Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Shady Grove. She was a former employee of Sister Schuberts. She enjoyed riding, Singing, and Shopping. She enjoyed her family and camping, and her cat Cocoa.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Connie Colvin and her brother, Gary Colvin; her maternal grandparents, Louis and Rosetta Stotts; and her paternal grandmother, Lou Colvin; one nephew, Shane Colvin.

She is survived by her parents, Milton and Betty Stotts Colvin; three sisters, Vicki Bowlds, of Horse Cave, Linda Colvin, of Monroe, and Ann Colvin of Monroe; one niece, April Shive (Joey) and their children, Cole, Collin, and Chase; two nephews, Eric Bowlds and his children, Chloe, Riley, and Peyton; Luke Colvin and his son, Kaiden; two great-nieces, Ally and Alivia Colvin.

A private Graveside service will be held for Cheri’s Family at the Center Cemetery on April 14. Winn Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.

Condolences may be express online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

