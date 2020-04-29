0 Shares

Cheryl Marie Boston, 62, Glasgow, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at T J Samson Community Hospital, Glasgow. She was born February 19, 1958 in Glasgow to Billy Holsinger and to the late Barbara Campbell Sams. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her father she is survived by her husband, Kyle Boston, Glasgow; a son, Kyle Campbell Boston (Crystal), Glasgow; a daughter, Deana Marie Poynter (Corey), Cave City; two half brothers, David Holsinger, Cave City, Jimmy Sams (Adrienne), Louisville; three grandchildren, Camden Poynter, Mattox Boston and Xander Boston.

Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, private graveside services will be held at the Cave City Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Please share your condolences with the family at www.BobHuntFuneralChapel.com.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel is honored to assist the family with the arrangements in their time of need.

Related