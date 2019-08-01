0 Shares

Cheryl Yema Copass, 59, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, she was the daughter of the late James Lucian Harlow and Yema Cleo Adwell Harlow. Cheryl was an International Finance Coordinator for Dollar General and operated Broadway Printers in Glasgow. She loved arts and crafts and was a member of the Coral Hill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Dempsey Copass; 5 children, Kris Furlong (Grant) of Georgetown, Derek Furlong (Jenny) of Glasgow, Tracie Tarter (Stewart) of Horse Cave, Tobie Copass (Michelle) of Glasgow and Aaron Copass (Ashton Downs) of Stamping Ground; 12 grandchildren, Caden, Carlie and Carsyn Furlong, Alexis and Grayson Furlong, Blake, Annie and Autumn Copass, Kayla and William Middleton and Corey and Ryder Bagby; 2 great-grandchildren, Parker Kate Middleton and Thatcher Boone Bagby; a sister, Lonna Harlow of Michigan and 3 brothers, Johnny Harlow (Linda), James Michael Harlow (Bunny) and Mark Harlow (Cheryl) all of Glasgow. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and her special friends, Donna Williams and Teresa Smith.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 until 8:00pm and Saturday morning from 8:00am until time for the service.