Child calls 911 after awaking home alone, father faces drug charges

Timothy Cote, 46, faces abandonment and drug charges after leaving his son home alone Tuesday while intoxicated.

(Barren County Detention Center)

EDMONTON, Ky. – An Edmonton man was arrested Tuesday after abandoning a child while under the influence of drugs.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call after a juvenile alerted authorities that he was home alone and was scared. He told authorities he did not know where his father was.

Police responded to the home along Cody Trent Road in Edmonton. Police located the juvenile, and he told them he had awoke and found himself home alone. The juvenile was scared and called 911.

While investigating inside the home, police observed several items of paraphernalia.

Timothy C. Cote, 46, of Edmonton, returned to the home in his vehicle. Cote displayed several indicators that he was under the influence of methamphetamine, according to a press release.

Police searched Cote’s vehicle and located methamphetamine.

The Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency was notified, and the juvenile was removed from the home.

Cote was arrested and charged with abandonment of a minor, first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

